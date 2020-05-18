Global Piyalar: Shares “vaccination” with the hopes of rose oil above

(16:35 updated)

U.S. stocks on Monday, the first cases of a new coronavirus vaccine trials in helping to prevent signals with the prospects of increase continued to rise. Oil gained value, and U.S. Treasury bond interest rates moved in the upward direction.

Three basic indicator indicator index of U.S. stocks, Moderna Inc.’s response to the question of the vaccine in the vaccine test marks announced that after leading the body’s immune system that would create the Rose. U.S. index futures contracts in the early hours of today, of the major economies to be re-opened and had to take extra steps to tackle economic challenges for the Fed’s announced that after cephanesi was in Yesil district. The Stoxx Europe 600 index, mining, energy, and airline companies continued to gain leadership. Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea are all the shares of the moderate gains made.

John Hancock Investment Management chief investment authorities from Matt at Sloth, “(Fed Chairman) Powell of ammunition tells me that the Fed is not. However, the positive vaccine trials, has drafted the upward movement of the market,” he said, and “this, in times like this, shows how fast that can change the market expectations,” the assessment found.

Gold, the highest level in the last seven years when you leave, in West Texas Oil (WTI), the US and producers in other regions in the direction of the production part of the continuation of activities after two months for the first time along with $ 30 a barrel above the level of was. UK bonds, traders in the month of December the Bank of England would lower the benchmark interest rate below the zero level with the expectation that it gained value.