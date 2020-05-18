Coronavirus Italy, the legacy of the task force Colao for the phases 2-3. On 7 June, term of office expires

Tuesday 19 at 17.30, the task force Vittorio Colao back to meet in video conferencing with the Overseas members to start the final part of its mandate, which will expire at the end of the first week of June, the reform of the Italian system to leave a legacy with regard to Phases 3 and 4 for the revival of the Country’s post-pandemic. It is not clear if the mandate for the group of technicians will be extended by the government or if, however, Colao consider the mission’s done – that, together with that of his men and women is free to pursue other.

INSIGHTS





The Italian manager spoke on Saturday, the 16th, before the long marathon of the Regions, with Giuseppe Conte, which has delivered a dozen cards summary on the organisation of work, infrastructure, school, industrial policy, transition from manufacturing to digital – which is considered among the top experts – the result of 140 hearings had through the six working groups in which it is articulated. A different document from the one of April 21 in which he designed the mode to restart the production machine, and gradually return to life, the first time for reasons of sociability, but also of a recovery in the Gdp.

THE COEXISTENCE

Established by the premier Earl l April 11, with a team of 17 expert members in economic and social matters, which rose a week ago to 22 with the addition of five female figures, has worked hard for Phase 2 of the first easing from march 11. But almost immediately the team of experts he had to get space in the middle of the other working groups formed at the side of the government to manage the most dramatic, from the point of view of social, economic, and existential because for about two months the life was as if suspended.

Given the delicacy of the situation, having to cope with an emergency, first, health – for many days the infections were growing at the rate of 5 thousand and more times the number of deaths has fluctuated around 1,000 – the scientific and technical Committee established within the civil Protection and consists of virologists, teachers, and primary hospital took, of course, the upper hand by offering tips, advice and recommendations with the technical assistance of the experts of the Inail, the national Institute of Health to which should be added the extraordinary Commissioner for the Covid, Domenico Arcuri, that concerned in particular with the problem of masks.

So we can say without fear of contradiction that in those weeks the role of the team of Colao was in a certain diluted by other bodies more functional to the logic of the policy. Nonetheless, on the 21st of April it came to the Document Colao, four pages in which the experts have designed the course for the reopening from Monday, 4, to start of manufacturing activities, construction and services for a total of about 3.5 million workers, including the remote task.

In the document was the chapter on the over-60s, who would have had to extend the control measures, but that the premier has returned to the game. The proposal was to reopen the “degree” to accompany the Country “to live with the virus”, but remaining ready to close “areas more or less extensive in the Country,” the occurrence of three conditions: lift of the curve, the epidemiological, the insufficiency of the hospitals Covid and intensive therapies, lack of devices, Ppe (masks). In the document there was explicit reference to the app to draw the positive in tackling the risk of a second wave,

THE NEW MODELS

The ending of the first part of its mandate, the team jumped into a multiplicity of call with the parties to the social, economic and productive, which has probed to know their visions about how to set up the relaunch in the medium and long term. The premier Earl has also asked for it to be programmed to a plan for the renewal of the Country, setting it on new technologies. Speaking with his team, even during the call yesterday Colao pointed out that from tomorrow we leave for “the modernisation of the business models of our businesses, open spaces of the world of work to women, reduce the bands of submerged, creating new conditions and new organizational models of work, bearing in mind sustainability”. A mission system which, however, presupposes a stable government. Otherwise, the work of the team and may be the basis for a new project of the government.

