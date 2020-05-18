Russia-Turkey: talks Putin-Erdogan, focus on Covid-19, Libya and Syria

Moscow , 18 may 15:53 – (Agenzia Nova) – The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed the cooperation to find a vaccine against the coronavirus, and have expressed concern about the situation in Libya. This was reported by the Kremlin. “It was underlined the importance of further cooperation between the competent agencies of the two countries regarding different methods of treatment and vaccine development,” reads a note from the Kremlin. Putin thanked Erdogan for help in the repatriation of Russian citizens remained in Turkey after the onset of the emergency, and the help provided by the authorities of Ankara to several Russian regions. “The presidents of Russia and Turkey have expressed concern over the escalation of violence in Libya,” said the Kremlin. The two leaders discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of trade and economic development. Putin and Erdogan also discussed Syria, and expressed willingness from both parties to strengthen efforts to implement the agreements on the city of Idlib. (Rum) © Agency Nova – Reproduction reserved