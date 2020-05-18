Hafter militias the Libyan army that it receives back from the strategic point: Base Atıye

the volcano of anger from the head unit by the operation of S according to a written statement, the commander of the Libyan army operations in the Western Juwayni Osama, the leader of the illegitimate coup, the Armed Forcesthe militia in the occupation ofcompletely in control of the militia reported that they provide and the base has been cleared.

The operation Juwayni, a local television station in a statement, southwest of the capital base, Hafter a rapid manner without resistance and without loss they were back in the militia, he said.

Hafter recovered from militia on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Russian Pantsir air defense system possessed of, describing that it supplies to the Libyan army, after ensuring the safety of the environment, after a short while, stated that it would enter into the service of the army base.

On the other hand, the reflected image in social media from the base to the upper rendered unusable in the hangar of fighter aircraft was waiting.

Also, Hafter militias in the back while running away from the base of rocket launchers, armored cars and ammunition they left it was reflected in the numerous image.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Libya, Mohammed es-Sheriff, in a statement to the local press, vatiyye after the next operation of the militia of the city of Tripoli and south of the capital, of strategic importance would be for you to be free from Terhune said.

More than 10 thousand have the capacity to deploy troops

140 km southwest of the capital city, in an area of 50 square kilometers atıye of the board, fighter-bombers suitable runways, hangars, fuel tankers, vehicle depots, with the capacity of 10 thousand military to deploy without external support is of strategic importance.

Of the Libyan army armed unmanned aerial vehicles (GUN) in the past month rallying the militia around the base points, weapons, tanks, armed vehicles, ammunition trucks, organized into more than 100 air campaign.

Especially in the last 48 hours Hafter militias of the Libyan army that Russian Pantsir air defense system of the UAE Siha supplied to the base of two after being shipped to someone back in the south of the city, three separate air targeted with a campaign. In addition, the base of the militia armed vehicles and ammunition trucks and the surrounding Hafter Siha it was reported that he was shot by loaded.

The Libyan army, militiamen in the same way The Wing Loong made in China yesterday morning to supply the UAE’s Hafter the destruction they announced a type II Siha.

The base of the Libyan army operation started twice, but I had not

Atıye Hafter militias the Libyan army in the occupation of a strategic base who want to save previously started for two time base operation, but later had announced that action was issued on Dec.

The Libyan army first, “protect the lives of civilians under the slogan of” peace during the storm that started on 25 March with the troops under the command of Osama Juwayni managed to enter the base, but was subsequently withdrawn.

At the base with the element of air and the ring around the base every time you get down to their eye Hafter militias of the Libyan army also started the operation for the base 5 May, but in the case of the besieged base at the end of the day had announced that he will wait.

Atıye loss may constitute a turning point for Hafter

After giving the order to attack the militia in service in 2019 to April Hafter Khalifa, lived in the west of the country in the intervening year in a row, Atıye strategic losses to the military base were added.

The Libyan army, the country with the storm peace in the west of the capital Tripoli from Tunisia by clearing an area of 3 thousand square kilometers extending to the border of the militia of the political balance changed.

Hafter supporters in areas under their control calling to resolve the losses on to the street afterwards called himself “the president has proclaimed unilateral,” he said. Hafter, a coup attempt against the military with their allies in their own region with this step worked to resolve losses.

Atıye the wake of the loss of the base under siege in the city of Hafter remaining Terhune-linked militias of the Libyan army cut off the supply lines from reaching Siha here, with increasingly difficult is being prepared for a wait.

The experts who follow Libya so far, foreign and local allies “similar to a Ponzi scheme on top of a final victory promised to support him with the start of the decline of Hafter it would be hard to convince their allies inside and outside” assessment.

The importance of Libya to the West, atıye Base

Hafter subversive paramilitary leader, April 2019 in the capital, after he ordered the assault on Tripoli, the capital base had used war planes to hit the area around the situation extensively.

The Libyan army on 25 March, the fountain of peace that started with the operation of vatiyye Hafter obtained using the rule of the militia has been eliminated. However, the ATI base is wide and very sheltered area because it was in the middle of the desert to protect military strategic importance continued.

It was opened in 1942 during the Second World War period, Atıye called Uqba bin Nafi, after Mitiga air base is considered the country’s most important airport. Civilian flights not only in Libya, atıye also known as the base.

Militia for 6 years since around August 2014 Hafter base “of the Western Operations Command Center” was using it.

Turkey-backed Siha of the Libyan army, of the operation on the 3rd of April, the militia belonging to Hafter vatiyye holding air located on top of 3 parked Su-22 fighter aircraft with numerous vehicles, heavy weapons and facilities were destroyed.

Given the aforementioned large losses of Hafter forces operation in Tripoli, with the Libyan government in the western region of air superiority has played a significant role in getting into.

Factors that increase the strategic importance of the base

The entire western region of Libya under their control which can keep the air base, shield it from here without refueling of warplanes allows you to operate in Tunisia and Algeria in need.

Made in 1942 by the Americans to us in the capacity of 7 to 10 thousand soldiers have a background. Other military bases in Libya when purchasing from the importance of the cities in which they are located, the geographical feature of the region with the ATI establishment comes to the fore.

Libya’s ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi, French Dassault Mirage 2000 multirole fighter in the era of the horse had a fleet of aircraft at the base.

The “Arab Spring” in 2011, performed in the process called the NATO intervention in vatiyye airplanes, Military Ammunition, air defense systems and radars was destroyed but the infrastructure was damaged.

Allows you to stay in bunkers and warehouses for a long time with ikmalsiz

Air Force Base at Fethiye, which can be stored long enough living material system. Also fuel conflict and when necessary for defense, weapons and ammunition to supply a long time are required.

Vatiyye with the seizure of the Libyan army a secure base from Mitiga airport to the west of the airport to civilian flights as an alternative to capital paves the way for zuvar used for.

Libya regional experts who follow the government in order to maintain the gains from re vatiyye in the west of the country is vital to maintaining control, otherwise the base by Hafter forces as a major threat that can be passed to the activity in the assessment was found.



