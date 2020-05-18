How overridden Qadr the night of prayer, how many rakats is it? The night of Qadr prayer time is overridden?

Information published by the Department of Religious Affairs is not an official prayer candle. However, Hz. Recommended by his uncle Muhammad S. A. V tasbih prayer among the prayers that can be performed today. This is the prayer of the rosary to be performed at night, as a suggestion that was made by the scholars is taking place.

The rosary prayer, according to the Department of religious affairs of the published information is performed in the following way;

The rosary prayer is a prayer recommended to be performed once in life mendub. Rasūl-I Akram (s.a.s.) his uncle ‘ Abbas, “look, uncle, I’ll teach you something that benefits ten you full; if you do this, the sin of the first-end, used-new, committed unknowingly-knowingly committed, the youngest-oldest and confidential do-God will forgive the sin of sorts when you open the front.” by saying this prayer taught and recommended; Hz. When Hz Abbas say we can’t do this every day. The Prophet this prayer once a week, a month, a year, or once in a lifetime, he stated that would be sufficient for the establishment of (Abu Dawud, Tatavvu’, 14; Tirmidhi, Salat, 238). Tell whether it is four Rak’ahs of prayer the Rosary is overridden: “for the sake of Allah prayer Rosary,” he start the prayer by intent. Subhaneke after 15 times, “Subhanallahi WA’l-Akbar wala ilaha hamdulillah the vallahu” is called. Then the formulas are drawn from euzu, and after reading Sura Fatiha 10 times more “Subhanallahi WA’l-Akbar wala ilaha hamdulillah the vallahu” is called. This prayer beads, prayer is a pillar when you get to 10 times, from the corner dogrulunc 10 times, 10 times in the first Sajdah, the prostration of up to 10 times, 10 times in second Sajdah, it is said. Thus, each Rak’ah of prayer beads is made 75. Read the tasbih 15 times the rise once again before the second Rak’ah, then read Sura Fatiha, the basmala is brought to glorify and pulled 10 times. The remaining units are repeated in the same manner, and thus completed 4 rakats, and the simile would have been a total of three hundred.

Kerahet tasbih prayer is not performed in time (Ibn Abidin, reddu al-Mukhtar, II, 30-31). Require the prostration of forgetfulness in prayer the Rosary is something that if done on a regular basis of the prostration of forgetfulness, then the prayer tesbihat, rosary in prostration for a specific (Of course, the Tahtavi, Hasiye, s. 361).

