Bergamo, the mayor of Gori from the barber: “Now is really phase 2″/ PHOTO – Chronicle

Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo, from the hair salon (Facebook)
Bergamo, may 18, 2020 – Phase 2 of the emergency coronavirus to the via. Today, Monday, may 18, bars and shops have reopened. But also the hair stylists. Among the first customers, for a nice cut of hair, the the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori. The first citizen has captured the long-awaited moment with three photographs, which he then posted on his profile Facebook: “Now it is really phase 2”.

https://www.ilgiorno.it/bergamo/cronaca/fase-2-parrucchiere-1.5154020

