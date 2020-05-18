JSY/ Kamar: Turkey is seen as a Sunday where everything is located

Our jewelry sector, in conjunction with the manufacturer jeweler and 35 thousand to 6 thousand 1 million people to ensure the livelihood of a sector. In this sector, since the announcement of the Coronavirus outbreak, he lives in a big loss.

The Coronavirus outbreak, which began in the beginning of the month of March in our country in the first place, our main export markets are China, the United Arab Emirates, Middle East etc. our relations with the region are leading to the discontinuation of both the internal and external market of the sector in the month of April caused it to stop working completely.

This process when looking at the total exports in the month of April, the most undern the export of finished jewelry and jewelry items, gold pillow means citizens cashed. Gold, luxury can return cash savings as a tool in almost every period. Therefore, it exchanged for this gold, bullion, etc. were exported and processed in ways that we see.

The reason for this is that one of the greatest features of economic fluctuations indefinite periods of our citizens in need of Finance in order to achieve his gold under the pillow to use. People in the process of coronavirus, the same 2008, 2015, and 2018 under the pillow and began to apply it as it is. We say that the jewellery sector is a strategic one for this.

Trying to be the hub of the jewelry industry. But in the last year or two, better development measures to be more about this in this Turkey, unfortunately, prevents. We are not for consumer electronics such as white goods, such as luxury consumption. We have the gold we receive from abroad, Africa, Middle East, Russian countries, Eastern Europe and the Turkic republics we re-export. In order to increase these exports, inward processing regime, immediately and urgently by all countries should be applied. 7.2 billion dollars thanks to export of inward processing regime in the last year we signed up for. Aiming in order to reach 8.5 billion dollars this year, exports of jewellery, inward processing regime, officially has become a need.

In Turkey people can find everything they they see it as a Sunday. They come to our country for shopping, they want to bring the gold with them on the way. A very long time we explained with examples the benefits and limitations adopted in 5 kilograms of gold shall be brought with the passenger at the end should be removed. That came with the passengers of gold on the London Stock Exchange (LBMA) the obligation to be registered, the relevant provision is ‘non-standard’ by adding the phrase should be removed. Thus, the limits from the passengers up to 5 kilogram of gold and jewelry as well as other sectors will contribute to this.

Mustafa Kamar

Chairman of the board of directors JSY