Collapsing the entrances to Saint Peter’s cut the fees to canonical

The letter sent to all the canons by cardinal Angelo Comastri is dated 22 April 2020, and, among other things, confirms thealso in this period that is hard, hitting the State coffers of the Vatican. The archpriest explains that because of the shock of the collective for the closing of St. Peter’s to the public, there has been a subsequent collapse of the cash flows and therefore a reduction of the remuneration of the canons is necessary if not mandatory. To all the canons of St. Peter, the law on The Messengerhave been cut the so-called “fees” already, starting this month. The canons will be able to benefit of a sort of social buffer inside the Church, a solidarity fund, prepared and fed over the years, with provisions for the note would be used in lean periods.

Angelo Comastri, Archpriest of the Basilica of San Pietro and next to the board, has specified that because of the crisis Covid-19 presented at the doors of the Church a climate of economic uncertainty that does not give possibility to forecast and therefore all the canons together with the other priests: “ You will have access to a Solidarity Fund that the Church has, fortunately, and prudently set aside “. Comastri explained that: “ From the month of may will not be prepared or delivered the envelope so far used with the bill of quantities of the various items because it will be only an act of solidarity “. Moreover, due to lack of funds, will also be deducted a small sum of money each one: “ As in the will of Pope Francis, it is appropriate to continue to do works of charity “.

The crisis and the pandemic of coronavirus has meant that the flow of tourists disappeared completely from St Peter’s, in addition to the same closure of the basilica. In the letter, the same Comastri defines the situation as “Absolutely surreal”. A river of money daily that is generated by the thousands of tourists who with great patience formed long queues to visit the Basilica, the museum and especially to buy souvenirs in the various shops spread throughout the territory of the Vatican. A real river of money every day affluiva in the coffers of the State: “ The Covid has been a disaster for the economies of San Pietro. Has resulted in the total loss of the revenue that came from the entrance of the museum, and from the point of sale of the objects. Now, with the reopening of the basilica, the hope is that the revenue return “.

The pandemic coronavirus has not spared even the Church and the letter of religious organizations is a clear demonstration.