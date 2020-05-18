From Berlinguer to the Vespa, from Coletta to Bella: “A part of our salary to the companies of the armature Rai”

Coronavirus, cancelled Umbria Jazz 2020

– For once, in Viale Mazzini, takes the shape of a fairy tale. In the Rai, more than 300 people – including executives, journalists, conductors, staff members are available to donate a portion of their salaries of may, between 1 and 3 percent. The money would end up in a current account and would then be given “to small and micro cultural enterprises, media and entertainment, put on his knees by the coronavirus. It may benefit them, such as theatres, small cinemas, editing studios, cooperatives of artists. It would be the ministry for Cultural Heritage to identify the recipients of this contribution, including persons from annual turnover of less than 700 thousand euros per year.The idea is to give life to this gift is the engineerthat guide the management Fee on State television. Sinisi, such as other executives of public service television, he realized that companies of related industries – those that live thanks to the Rai – they know a unprecedented crisis. So he searched for a way to give them a concrete signal.

Sinisi has begun to collect the signatures to his project, dubbed “1, 2, and 3 …”. The initiative offers employees and executives – the ones available, of course – to donate 1 percent of their salary-may; leaders 2 percent, and the directors, finally, 3 percent. The project have now joined as signatories, almost 150 people.Among these, also Bruno Vespa and Bianca Berlinguer, Eleonora Andreatta (director of Rai Fiction), and Stefano Coletta (interim head of Rai Uno), Antonio Marano (president of Rai Advertising) and Monica Maggioni (for outgoing RaiCom). And again: Andrea Vianello and Andrea Montanari, Franco Di Mare (the new director of RaiTre) and Antonio Di Bella (director of rai news 24), the finance director Giuseppe Pasciucco and the director of Rai Cinema Paolo Del Brocco.

As the voice of the initiative spreads, some new accessions that bring the number of “donors” at well over 300. The initiative has taken so the foot that at least three members of the board of the Rai are supporting.

Rita Borioni, Beatrice Coletti and Riccardo Laganà will make the donation and, above all, would like to engage in beneficial action for all employees of the public television and above all the great artists that are under contract. In this way, the amount allocated would not have only a symbolic value and could grow a lot in the amount.

Especially Borioni, Coletti, and Laganà went in pressing the ceo Fabrizio Salini why face your own initiative, and to convince the bureaucracy of the internal Rai – today, absent-minded and reluctant – to organise the procedure of collection of the money.

The government warns the Rai: “We give 80 million if you tell us how they spend” ALDO FONTANAROSA

The Rai that is the tax for the support of its suppliers, would be a nice signal also to the government. The ministry of Economic Development has not been turned on State television of the 80 million that are allocated from the Budget act of 2018.

The ministry, already last December, has made it clear that will give you this money provided that “Viale Mazzini” to indicate how they will invest. Now that the armature Rai is on her knees, while many stars of the public service are open to solidarity, the government will perhaps be less rigid in the granting of 80 million.