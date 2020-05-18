There is a hole in the bank, lack of 4 billion euros in the quarter

Carlo Messina, ceo of Intesa Sanpaolo group In the courses of economy and finance continues to teach that one of the basic rules of the management of their asset and that derives directly from the good sense: never put all your eggs in the same basket. That is, diversify. for this reason, the quarterly result of Unicredit, the only Italian bank actually diversified on different markets in wide areas of Europe, affects in a particular way. In the first quarter of 2020 the group led by Jean-Pierre Mustier has recorded losses of 2.7 billion euros, or 900 million per month, 30 million per day. One unexpected result. It would have been much more understandable if, instead, a similar result had recorded the only other Italian group comparable in size to Unicredit or Intesa Sanpaolo. The bank led by Charles Messina concentrates its activities on the domestic market. With an hyperbole, we could say that Understanding keeps s all of the eggs in the same basket and, at the time of Covid-19, the result would have been far more understandable a heavy setback in this context. Instead, Agreement has closed with 1.5 billion of net profit, even 101 million more than she did a year ago, while Unicredit finished in deep red.

Provisions Jean Pierre Mustier, chief executive officer of Unicredit group C is obviously something that does not work, also considering that Unicredit has endured in this first quarter of the year integration costs in Italy for 1,347 billion, and expenses relating to the sale to 1,261 billion. Go for recognized to ceo Mustier have been put in place and a policy particularly tutelante in front of the thousands of variables put into question by the spread of the coronavirus. Considered the top six banks by size, as at 31 march were set aside to deal with the impact of the epidemic, in particular, loans that probably won’t be returned, of 1.5 billion euro. Of these, 902 million in the accounts of Unicredit, Intesa has set aside 300 million announcing it is ready to add in the course of the year, another 1,200 million, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena 193 million, 70 Tour Bpm, 50 to the head of Ubi and Bper. But equally the open parachute from the former paratrooper Mustier is not enough to justify the speed of the fall. And also the market must be aware of it. Between the same six banks, with the values of openness of Stock exchange Friday last, 15th may, Unicredit with Bper that has lost more: -41 percent on an annual basis (Bper came to -47%), less than 55 percent in the last three months, as the bank of emilia-romagna. Detached, too much, on the other. But none of them active.

The customary analysis of the quarterly accounts, dedicated to the banks of traditional structure, with the social form of the spa and listed on the main board of the Stock exchange of Milan (exclude cos, Banca Generali, Banca Mediolanum Finecobank and other of lesser size, because with a business just comparable), shows a heavy gap compared to a year ago. The total cumulative earnings from the eight institutions analyzed passes from the 2,593 billion euro as of 31 march 2019, a loss of 1,481 billion euros recorded in the first quarter of this year: a hole of 4.075 million.