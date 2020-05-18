Coronavirus: free way to travel, and extra-regional, pet animals and pet therapy – Print

Free way to travel, and extra-regional, and pets as well as to the therapies assisted with animals. He clarified the Ministry of health with note of may 15, 2020 issued by the Directorate-General for animal health and veterinary drugs. All activities must take place, however, in compliance with the spacing and social.

In particular, the following are authorised transport of the animals is motivated by the need for̀ to protect the health and well-being as well as those related to the activities permitted by the prime minister’s Decree of April 26, 2020, which provides for the gradual return to production. In respect of the regulations are re-opened also the adoptions of the animals, and you can proceed with the retail sale of small domestic animals, therefore, are allowed to the movements associated with this type of businesses.





Fall between the movements allowed, even at the level of extra-regional those suitable to allow the performance of the activities of the training of athletes, for example, is permitted the handling of horses, allowing owners and to foster the access to sports clubs and riding schools.

Finally, I allowed the therapies assisted with animals, or that provide for the use for interventions on the patient, in support of the traditional therapies, for the treatment of diseases. These therapies will remain prohibited to persons subject to public health measures for Covid-19, and in the cases where you use animals from the nuclei where they were found suspected cases or confirmed.

