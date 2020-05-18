Breaking News Raise claims of false and trying to hurt our work. 3



< div id=””>The Attorney General Avichai מנדלבליט

Said today (B) in the exchange of the minister of justice that “even when these stormy outside, even when trying to divert us out of the way, by such means and others, even when you raise claims of false and trying to hurt our work, we continue to keep walking this way without embellishment”. < div id=”citvCompId-99759161″ class=”citv_image ya-nowideimg citv_caption_image citv_ynet” style=”position: relative;” cursor:pointer=””><img src=”https://images1.ynet.co.il/PicServer5/2020/05/18/9975916/99759080991196640360no.jpg” border=”0″ width=”640″ hm=”0″ title=”A ritual exchange of ministers in the Ministry of justice (photo: Shlomi אמסלם, the”מ)” alt=”A ritual exchange of ministers in the Ministry of Justice Amir אוחנה father וניסנקורן (photo: Shlomi אמסלם, the”/>A ritual exchange of ministers in the Ministry of Justice(Photo: Shlomi אמסלם, GPO)

<!-- adsense_1_txt -->

מנדלבליט admitted at the ceremony the exchange of the minister of Justice, Minister of the outgoing Emir אוחנה,

Noting that “it is no secret that there were disagreements between us, but on their side was making a joint

Important and good”. He noted the cooperation when הקורונה.

The minister אוחנה himself said: “I am leaving today for my job with mixed feelings. Things about them give voice to many before, and I warned didn’t came about תיקונם. Also correction required in the lawsuit ובפרקליטות general. Because the system is, today at least, as before – fine-tuned to protect close her hand more than it is calibrated to protect the public’s confidence in it.

It grieves me greatly, but I know a day will come, and I wish it will not grow out of a deep crisis, and things will look different”.

אוחנה added: “But I’ve learned to know too well. you have tethered some of you on a personal level. I got to know diligently your and especially in the last period, in which the world and the state of Israel dealt with the spread of the virus”.

The minister of Justice enters my father ניסנקורן treated to demonstrations against the attorney general”that: “I stand here today to say that from now I’ll be the wall your. You will get all the necessary protection so that you can make the שליחותכם public professionally undaunted and proud, big. Review professional and businesslike on the court system, is not only legitimate but sensible. But criticism is not a character clearance against de-legitimization. The phenomenon in which gatekeepers are required to hang out on the street with security guards is inexcusable”.

<link href="https://news.google.com/images/articlepiclightbox/colorbox.css" rel="stylesheet"/> <div id="citvCompId-99759182" class="citv_image ya-nowideimg citv_caption_image citv_ynet" style="position: relative;" cursor:pointer=""><img src="https://images1.ynet.co.il/PicServer5/2020/05/18/9975918/99759090100590640360no.jpg" border="0" width="640" hm="0" title="אוחנה ומנדלבליט. Stop the clashes? (Photo: Shlomi אמסלם, the"מ)" alt="A ritual exchange of ministers in the Ministry of Justice Amir אוחנה father וניסנקורן (photo: Shlomi אמסלם, the"/><p><span class="citv_title cp-h3">אוחנה ומנדלבליט. Stop the clashes?</span><span class="citv_credit cp-h3">(Photo: Shlomi אמסלם, GPO)</span></p></div>

“We are consulting the attorney will act in close cooperation with the new government and sign to allow them to fulfill their ideologies within the law, as we do always,” said מנדלבליט.

He turned לאוחנה adding: “I wish you success in your work important Minister of internal security and convinced that more we will work together on key issues, vital”.

Secretary of the new father ניסנקורן said מנדלבליט: “you’ll find out soon enough that the Department of justice consists of State excellent, dedicated, responsible, put in front of them. above all the welfare of the state and the public interest. There are many challenges facing לפתחך, and we’re here to help you meet them.”

From the CEO of the Ministry of Justice Siegel, Jacob, whom appointed the minister of Justice outgoing אוחנה, addressed attacks on מנדלבליט: “important and relevant than ever, to reiterate that even criticism, legitimate as it may be, correct as it may be, there should be limits. Review on מהמערכתי personal not legitimate. In the last few days we were exposed again to the comments of hate directed against he is the head of the law enforcement system. Such statements exceed much over and above every criticism, legitimate and have no place in the discourse. Statements of such kind should be condemned and denounce in emphatic, loud and clear”.