Car insurance in New Era











18.5.2020 10:05:27

Turkey is experiencing something that has never happened before. Corona virus due to the outbreak, the monthly automobile insurance policyholders had the option to use less tools or adversely affected by economic conditions. Accordingly, monthly automobile insurance; any service including, without limitation, blocked on the credit card monthly based on the price of the car and put 30 and $ 100 premiums varying between played with a double-sided crash gives full assurance against damage and burning.

Monthly automobile insurance is available in Turkey for the first time. Such an application was performed, indicating that for the first time in Turkey (Istanbul Insurance Agents Association) honorary president Turusan IPAD Bağcı, “insured any time in our years-can opt out of getting the policy month, the policy may stop for a certain period, or a wide-margined automobile insurance policy can switch to. Moreover, these products I don’t have restrictions on any of our services,” he said.



In case of a possible damage of the vehicle can be transferred to the desired service, indicating that Bağcı, our customers can perform any service in case of damage, possible repair on the vehicle. On the other hand the most important risk for car owners duplex, collision, theft, and automobile insurance Monthly offering guarantees against the risks of combustion, can be optionally included in the package optional liability coverage and 7/24 assistance” was in the form.

Automobile Insurance Monthly What Is It?

Unlike products on the market, Annual, Monthly Monthly Not provides assurance that automobile insurance; renew your car insurance when you refresh if you cannot make your credit card limit blocked for specific reasons before we head to your vehicle at prices that fit your budget is an insurance product that is designed for protection. The most affordable prices and monthly payments with your vehicle so you can provide protection against risks and basic you can.

Who Can Buy This Product?

Existing individual insured and of the insured or the renewal term to maturity gap of 15 days and may purchase the product.

Are Renewed Monthly Automobile Insurance Insurance How?

Otherwise you declare your automobile insurance monthly, and in case of approval of certain criteria and as long as you provide your credit card, will renew automatically every month.

Monthly Car Insurance What Does It Cover?

Duplex monthly automobile insurance coverage, collision, theft, and provides assurance against the risk of burning. Moreover, optionally, the optional liability coverage in addition to product within the scope of services and assistance can be offered.

Monthly Automobile Insurance Prices

$ 30 to $ 100 between the value of the vehicle varies according to model.