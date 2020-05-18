“There is someone that is clever, I…”

Giampaolothe owner and managing director of Udinese, spoke on the revival of Italian football with some of the considerations are in direct Radio Anch’io sport: “From us there is a big dose of individualism, selfishness, or someone wants to try to be clever, playing with the ball: I have the evidence. The first Protocol, which provided for the quarantine to the players for the duration of the final stage of the championship, was unable to apply for me, and to be consistent, there needs to be the whole month of June to train well. At the end of June, then, it starts over again. You need to find an agreement. We have lost three months, not on a whim, you can move around. Resume on the 13th of June? An insult to the intelligence”.

Prudence: “On the last instalment of the television rights from cash you can agree provided that he reasons calmly, as he is doing the Government with the group of scientists. We’re coming out, but we must continue with due caution, especially in football: we have seen the disasters made from the matches of Milan and Valencia. We have always been in the League, and we have always operated with integrity, righteousness, and involvement in choices. But doctors are concerned, there is no legislation which clarifies their responsibilities that is even is criminal. If the gardener spreads to the grandfather, and the grandfather dies, we have to answer for them. In front of such a situation, to reassure both physicians and leaders, I felt it my duty to send you this letter and it came out of the pandemonium. But we want to play”.