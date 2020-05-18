Turkey coronavirus is the greatest weapon against! Deaths decreased…

The power of Turkey in radiology “computed tomography”, the success story being written in the period of epidemic was one of the most important weapons. The clinical status and PCR test results than expected, even with early treatment started thousands of patients with diagnoses of lung CT. Even some patients presenting with complaints of Kovid in this way by chance even in the beginning stages of lung cancer have been identified.

A lung CT, can be reached without delay in many cases with early diagnosis helped write the story so that success in the struggle for Turkey coronaviruses. The most important Imaging Center in Istanbul, the position of the pandemic in hospitals University of Medical Sciences (SBU), Umraniye training and Research Hospital Assoc. Dr. Necdet robust, and it took months for patients to reach the CT, and also in Europe or America due to high costs of Radiologic imaging has been used in an effective manner in the fight against Kovid stressing that, “computed tomography (CT), early diagnosis of the most important devices that directs you to our physicians it was during this period that he became one. The tomography device at hand 24 hours be sufficient in terms of our patients and our physicians serve and made much easier. Early diagnosis and treatment we’ve been in a very advantageous situation,” he said.

‘IN THE PERIOD IN WHICH THE NUMBER OF CT LUNG KOVID-DAY OUTPUT FROM 30 TO 300’

Kovid pre-CT of the lung in the period between 30 and 50 per day that is noteworthy that the number has reached up to 300 daily with the outbreak of Assoc. Dr. Strong, “were also sometimes used in monitoring the clinical course of patients with CT. In this sense, a huge boost to the success of the course have contributed to. We Umraniye training and Research Hospital, 800-bed tertiary care university hospital services we are offering. Before the outbreak the emergency room, including daily average 12 thousand patients we were serving. The epidemic process we started from 11 March. During the first application, we took some measures. These imaging studies came to be organized. Our hospital has two CT and two MRI units. Tomography device just one of a radiology clinic is reserved for patients with a collaborative with Kovid, and planning accordingly we have done. But references grows, the second tomography was used for patients with Kovid for a time,” he said.

‘PCR TEST RESULTS, A DIAGNOSIS WAS MADE EVEN THAN EXPECTED’

After examination of the patient, the PCR swab test was taken, but in the first days of the test results the desired time PCR in the clinic because it may not turn out in a quick way in suspicious cases can be diagnosed quickly, explaining that a CT lung Assoc. Rugged Dr., said:

“At this stage it makes our job easier was that the CT findings. Even staring at this CT held in patients with mild, moderate or severe in the form of triage was provided. So just a diagnosis is not giving the right treatment has been guiding the findings in the lung image. We call and saturation level oxygenation of the patient’s general condition, because when you look at it everything looks fine and to follow up these patients at home can be sent. However, when you look at CT lung, draws attention to a severe pneumonia. These patients passed in front of the eyes of escape from in this way. Therefore, both in the sense of early detection, as well as in treatment planning CT, it was our struggle with Kovid an indispensable device. All of this science within the framework of the decisions of the board of the Ministry of health organized and implemented.”

‘FROM JUNE, IT WILL BEGIN TO RETURN TO NORMAL’

Umraniye training and Research Hospital putting patients from March 11 and had started to treat Kovid explaining that the Assoc. And Dr. strong concluded by saying:

“In the early days, especially April 8-9% of hospitalization up to the chart we quickly increased. 400’s figures has been reached. Has dropped below 200 now, but continues to our intensive care occupancy and density. Of course, along with this reduction, we are also in the process of the gradual normalisation we will return to our hospital. Elective surgery planned from the month of June and so hopefully we’re hoping to go to.”

‘KOVID, NOT JUST EARLY-STAGE LUNG CANCER, TOO WE’VE GOT’

Turkey Coronavirus outbreak in the biggest chance of large-scale tomography in the presence of said device in at least 2-3 hospitals SDU radiology and head of the Department of Umraniye training and Research Hospital, Clinical of Radiology in chief Prof. Dr. Yaşar twist, said:

“For the first time in days thousands of patients that we apply to rapid tests false-positive or-negative rate was very high. Here appeared the importance of CT. Because the false negative CT cases get withdrawn and suspicious when they were seen the right diagnosis and treatment was started immediately. As we are in Europe or in America is not the country that uses tomography in a proactive manner. Thousands of patients one of the most important reasons of our success in this way was able to get an early diagnosis. In this process, a different process followed. For example, the ambient at the exit of each patient were disinfected. The unit is purged and vented with ultraviolet rays for 24 hours after each patient tomography or possible viruses in the environment was destroyed. Two patients to be left for a certain period between attempts. Instant reporting is also a CT taken for each patient day and night, the case was given to the physicians continuous information that follows. In young children, especially low-dose protocols by applying shots in less radiation received. Meanwhile, thanks to CT of 35 patients with complaints from Kovid was caught in the early stages of lung cancer. These patients are immediately referred for further examination to the relevant units.