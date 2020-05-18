BIM May 19, current catalog! Electronics, furniture, food and textile products..

Detan Elektrolikit 16,90 TL Against Mosquito Device Detan Against Mosquito Elektrolikit 9,95 TL Backup Defender mosquito repellent aerosol spray 100 ml 8,95 TL Bubchen Kids Shampoo & Shower Gel 230 ml 19,90 TL Le Petit Marseillais Hand Body Cream 200 ml 9,95 TL Sponge Bob liquid soap 300 ml TL 7,95 Ülker hazelnut cream Chocolate 650 gr 14,90 TL Simbat Walnut 225 gr 15,90 TL Eyup Sabri Tuncer toothpaste 75 ml + toothbrush 12,90 TL Shine toothbrush storage container 1 TL If Liones bath sponge ice cream cone 6.95 GBP Natural afro Comb 2,95 TL Cem Breaking Kalamata olives / gr 14,90 TL 1700 Ayvalik Solid beauty soap 5×75 gr 4,95 TL thermal Olive 7,95 GR TL 320 Yesil lady Anklet hand break 350 GR Organic Olive Saddle Orvital TL 9,95 Weekly medicine box 2,50 TL Petito 10,95 TL 350 GR meat cereal 42 Tirebolu black tea 500 g Fiskobirlik 14,90 TL TL 8.95 bamboo comfort women’s athlete family Women’s Patterned Slip 16,90 5 TL The towel waist boxer male 2-14,90 TL Male athlete 8,95 TL 3 Bato bamboo women’s slip-11,90 TL The athlete male athlete 9,95 TL Patterned Lycra male Boxer 6,95 TL Boy Athlete 2-TL 9,95 Women’s Jacquard Rib TL athlete 8.95 Athlete girl 2-TL 9,95 Girl boy Briefs 5-14,90 TL Boxer boy’s 2-TL 9,95 16,90 TL 5 men’s socks The girl child sock socket of the organic 5-TL 9,95 The woman with the bag 6 pack Socks 24,90 TL Combed cotton Briefs 3-11,90 TL Women’s Socks Lace ballet flats TL 3.95 per The woman Silvery Booties Socks 2,95 TL Penti women’s Trouser Socks 2-TL to 3.45 Padded lace bra 19,90 TL Women’s patterned stockings below knee Do Re Mi 1,95 TL Lace Bralet 23,90 TL Suba Thin woman Socks $ 1.25. Women’s Seamless Padded Bustier 19,90 TL The woman Final a corset 17,90 TL Women’s Corset Slip 16,90 TL Aggressive women Corset 21,90 TL

TL 2.650 A70 mobile phone Samsung Galaxy Kumtel TL 1.099 Imbedded Glass Set To relax large Thermos 149 GBP 349 Tefal pressure cooker Chef’s wok with granite effect 29,90 TL Abdullah Efendi Turkish coffee Machine dual function Arbitrary GBP 199 Stylish decorative Glass plate holder 29,90 TL A single wave-Colored tea set carat 79,90 TL Tereyaglik 4,95 TL Mixer Bowl with lid 4,95 TL Storage Container Set, 3-13,50 TL 3 cups gilded lava-14,90 TL Rak 6,95 TL CC 510 single concept fruit with a glass of soft drink Scoop Pad + 4,50 TL orange squeezer Kit TL Varieties tongs 5.95 Carat women’s sports team Letoon hijab 79,90 TL Dynamic multi-function Gym Bar 39,90 TL Dumbbell Set 2-49,90 TL Cyclone vacuum cleaner Arnica of £ 399 A broom that can stand upright poor 199 GBP 8-pane, double-Lidded Cabinet 199 GBP Folding chair 49,90 TL Double fitted sheets Soley 22,50 TL Solely single fitted sheets 19,90 TL Cotton Runner 21,90 TL Cotton mop 6,50 TL Embroidered round Napkins 4,95 TL TL 3.95 per printed Towels Bath set 2-34,90 TL Fringed patterned Tue 14,90 TL Men’s leather shoes £ 59.90 Rodi Jeans men’s polo Shirt Ringel 27,90 TL Strap is plastic pants 8.95 GBP Women’s sports Shoes 34,90 TL Male – female Jeans Slippers 12,90 TL Digital printed Bags 19,90 TL Girl Sequin Dress 24,90 TL Girls dress with tulle skirt 16,90 TL Analog children’s wristwatches 9,95 TL Girl child Bag Dress Jile 19,90 TL Girl printed T-shirt 7,95 TL TL 7,95 Gauzy Skirt girl child Boy Shirt 21,90 TL Stony Boy girl Sandals 19,90 TL Boy’s printed T-shirt 7,95 TL TL girl pantyhose 5.95 Boy’s printed polo shirt 9,95 TL The way pilsa lift kit 39,90 TL Cardboard play house licensed 34,90 TL Combine 3,75 TL buckle Set Ice cream Play Dough Kit 29,90 TL TL licensed 8.95 a ball Children’s books 4,95 TL Super colorful puzzle 4-12,90 TL A licensed 6,95 TL frame puzzle types Piggy bank $ 2.95 to TL it 8 TL 3.95 per balloon

The highly anticipated catalog, BIM actual products, it became clear. Between the dates of May 19th and 20th from Samsung Galaxy mobile phone A70 BIM products in the market 2.650 TL, GBP 349 Tefal pressure cooker, set the Glass Imbedded 1.099 TL Kumtel, Relax large Thermos 149, chef’s Granite Effect wok 29,90 TL, Dumbbell Set 2-49,90 TL, Arnica Cyclone vacuum cleaner £ 399 199 a broom that can stand upright for poor,£, 8-Bay, Double-Lidded Cabinet 199 TL, TL 19,90 digital printed Bags, Mosquito Device Against Detan Elektrolikit 16,90 TL, TL 9,95 Backup Elektrolikit Detan Against Mosquito, A single wave-karat colored tea set 79,90 TL, cc 510 single fruit with a glass of soft drink Rak concept 6,95 TL, Ringel Rodi Jeans men’s polo Shirt 27,90 TL. Here’s our current catalog BIM products are all…