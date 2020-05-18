Saudi Arabia, still in jail the activists for human rights: subjected to torture and rape

Friday may 15 was the second anniversary of the nthin Saudi Arabia.

That day of 2018, were arrested at the same time that the main characters of the campaigns to end the prohibition of driving for women and the system of “male of the house”, that is the guardian overseer of the main decisions concerning women.

Out of a total of 13 activists under process for alleged violations of the law on cyber-crime, five have begun the third year of prison: Loujain al-Hathloul, Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sada, Nouf Abdulaziz and Maya to al-Zahrani.

In the first three months of captivity have left in complete isolation, no contacts with families and lawyers. Also in the subjected to torture and sexual violence.

Amnesty International has returned to ask for an appeal to king Salman bin Abdulaziz, their release and acquittal from every charge.

