Not just Uber: also Platform food delivery Indian Zomato’s laying off 520 employees.

Platform food delivery Indian Zomato fire 520 employees, representing 13% of its workforce ותקצץ temporarily the salaries of the other employees, this was announced by the founder of the company e-mail on Friday. The move comes against the background of the spread of the epidemic הקורונה and restrictions imposed in countries around the world that have hurt business.

According to founder and CEO defender גויאל, employees be fired will receive half their salary and health insurance for the next six months. Employees of a contractor shall be entitled to compensation at a height of 2 salaries.

The layoffs are expected to hit especially the marketing, organization of events and content. The company employs close to 4,000 employees. “A great number of restaurants have already announced they closed permanently, and we are aware that this is just the tip of the iceberg.I appreciate that a number of restaurants that work to reduce around 25% to 40% in six to 12 months. But no one really knows what’s going to happen, for better or for worse”, a message גויאל.

Last month, rival Swiggy has announced that it is cutting employees to the brand her own and stops part of the action her. According to reports, it was soon a thousand jobs.

Besides layoffs, וקיצוצי wages, at Zomato decided to make the work from home policy fixed. After payroll, real estate is considered for second at the company, so she works unnecessary than 150 offices around the world. “Won’t be back to normal and therefore we should concentrate on building the new normal,” added another גויאל.

“הקורונה is an event type of Black Swan for the global economy.Thus, we need to make sure that we keep as much as possible on our money to survive the storm if the atmosphere is business keep ותתקדר or stay as it is until the end of the year,” wrote גויאל e-mail designated for employees.

According to him, reduction in the work force. והקיצוץ in wages (reaching 50% in some cases) are designed to maintain the balances of cash in the face of uncertainty. However, he stressed that the company has enough leverage cash and significant monthly expenses.

Smiths food delivery in India plummeted around 60%-70% in the last two months compared to the period before the outbreak of the epidemic, against the background of closing of the restaurants והעדפתם of consumers don’t buy food from the outside. Website Indian ET reported that membership activity in the market estimate that perhaps 4 out of every 10 restaurants will be closing permanently due to the ongoing crisis.

“Given what we know at this point, the idea is to make a change and focus mainly a small number of great opportunities in the chain shipments of food,” wrote גויאל. Things were written after the last few months Zomato and Swiggy began to offer deliveries from Tesco and had contacts with local authorities relating to shipments of alcohol.

Zomato already offer takeaway services from the in 185 cities across India and intend to expand the service, too, to Dubai and Lebanon. The company has also service food deliveries to Turkey and takeaway in Australia, New Zealand and Portugal. “Eating without contact with others is the need of the hour for industry restaurants, and we have been working with 25 restaurants around the world,” said גויאל.