‘Why coronavirus doesn’t kill more Russians?” he asks Bloomberg had to change the title

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Marija Zaharov The ‘caused by a corona virus that killed more Russians’ asked Bloomberg publishes a post where he pointed out that the title of the article changed twice. Russian speaker, a disinformation campaign about the epidemic that has been executed ‘everyone already understands,’ he said.

Bloomberg agencyinduced deaths twice about the title of the article changed. From the title of the post ‘Experts ‘ who killed more Russians wants to know if caused by a corona virus’ it was in the form.Marija, who realized the situation Zaharov to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement on Facebook, “a disinformation campaign against Russia about the epidemic, everyone understands that,” he said.Such a title indicating whether the institution can understand how to use the Bloomberg refresh later posts Zaharov title ‘Strange’ was going to change and realize that mentioned.

The title of the first ‘Experts caused by a corona virus killed more Russians, there is the question as to whether’ noting that it has been replaced in the form of Zaharov said, “that’s another issue. Obviously you have been offended by experts,” he said.

According to the Russian spokesman, a day later, on the 16th of May, so the title was changed again and the ‘Experts in Russia, ko vid-19 deaths, there are questions about the data’ became.

In that piece, the cause of deaths among validated cases of coronavirus in Russia and in other countries is much less in the direction that the assessments are being made.

According to the article, when the death rate is less than 1 per cent in Russia, Spain, France and the UK, the percentage of 12-14 in the United States, about 6 in Germany, approximately 4.5 level. The mortality rate of 6.8 per cent on average across the globe.