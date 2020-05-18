That is one of the world’s most popular video games Minecraft‘s developer Mojang, is having a active day. In 2014, the US-based tech giant Microsoft acquired by the company after 6 years, re-branding the logo are on the track and in this context announced. The company hereinafter referred to as “Mojang Studios” will be called, and apparently will try to be more popular than it used to be.

Comments on the subject Mojang Studios‘s Thomas head of communications wiborgh came from. Since today I have changed dozens of established and humble Mojang after its inception in 2009, now a multi-location company that had become the world, in this context, the new studio in years buy by expressing the new name of the studio that is received in the determination of is of great importance, he said.

The logo of Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios studies for some explanations about the later periods of the world in a full-length feature film, preparing a live show and they continue to work on sharing ideas for new games to be found in that means. So the company in the coming periods multiple the new project will be released to his fans.

Mojang Mojang engaged in the project Minecraft it’s an undeniable truth that. The game, which has sold more than 176 million until May 2019, with players meet monthly at least 112 million. This effective numbers, how to be a successful project, this project also reveals that when Minecraft Mojang is honored to be the owner of.