THY tickets May 19 – May 19 join the campaign THY souvenir ticket

Turkish Airlines (thy), 19 May youth and Sports Day special, a historic flight will perform. Well, what is the significance of this special and meaningful the flight? Twitter, Facebook, Instagram share on May 19, a special thy flight you need to know about increasing the numbers and historical record have been wondering about the journey…

MAY 19, A SPECIAL THY FLIGHT, WHAT IS IT?

Turkish Airlines press office according to a statement from Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the independence war started from the date 101 years later, the flight from Istanbul to Samsun on May 19, will be held in 2020, with the number of time TK1919 will take place.

MAY 19 TICKET SOUVENIR DOES THY COST?

THY May 19 tickets is free.

19 MAY THY SOUVENIR HOW TO BUY A TICKET?

Flag carrier air by staying in their home people who want to join this historic journey of the path “www.tarihiyolculuk.com” address will be able to create tickets via souvenir. Created souvenir tickets starting today “#historic journey and #TK1919” tags can be shared via social media accounts.

Your name and your last name to the registration screen by typing ‘flight ‘ Join’ button just click.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

THY SHARE

“#Historic journey

Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the national struggle started on May 19,where

We’re flying to Samsun.

Turkey’s flag carrier airline, as this particular flight, we invite you to all of our citizens.

Get your tickets and you attend this historic souvenir of our flight, the flight with the highest participation in the world we should sign together!”