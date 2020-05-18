the first 30 million doses to the United Kingdom

L’could be back in the fundamental. In Europe, In fact the study that is in an advanced state is that conducted by theand the companyof Pomezia.

In advance of the other research in progress in the Old Continent, only that of the american Modern would seem to be later, this week is the after-care phase of the assay to all the volunteers.

Now you must wait to understand if this vaccine, the coronavirusalready experimented with success on animals, and in particular, some species of monkeys, can work in a safe manner to humans.

In the case of a white smoke, already in September, the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca you may begin to deploy the first batches of vaccines, which, however, according to what was declared by the minister of Productive Activities Alok Sharma, are liable to end up all in the availability of United Kingdom.

Italy back in the race for vaccines

According to Sharma, London would have ensured the arrival of the the first 30 million doses if the vaccine does work, also because the ongoing research is financed by the british government.

Despite the fact that the study will be brought forward by the Advent IRBM-Pomezia, l’Italy, therefore it may stay dry in the eventual distribution of the first lots, thus risking to remain behind compared to other Countries.

In fact, who will be able to put the first hands on the vaccine will have a great advantage compared to the other, because that might get you in Phase 3that of the return to normality, while most of the rest of the world would still stop at the Step 2.

Despite theWho want to avoid a sort of race to the hoarding hoping for a “equitable distribution” all the big world powers are moving from the time to the sound of million to make sure the vaccine as soon as it is available.

In this challenge, that challenge, that could turn into a real war, the’Italy seems to be backward compared to other powers: all hopes are pinned on the research conducted by Advent-IRBM, but now it is clear that the first batch they will all end up in London while we wait.