CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 Epic Games in Discount

The video game industry with the advancement of online gaming platforms also entered into a major competition. Especially Epic Games in this competition a competition between Steam and has started to be ignored, for most gamers it worked. Even Epic Games right now, this is one of the results of the competition “2020 Mega Discount“offers free games and discounts to gamers with unique activity.

Epic Games ‘ organizing activity discount, Steam is slightly different than yours. Because Steam is usually in the activities organised for each game a certain extent gave a discount, but a variety of gamers, Epic Games coupons games enables you to purchase a discounted provided by giving. Even in this context, Epic Games finally, all players who have Account to $ 10 (Turkey $ 60) discount coupons gave.

Epic Games ‘ mega campaign that is distributed to all the players in 2020 Discount of $ 10 with a discount coupon, the price : $ 14.99 and apply in all games. So, any game that is higher than the limit price specified without any restrictions on the $ 10 you can buy with a discount. In other words, this event is a $ 15 game only $ 5 makes it possible for you to be owned. However, it looks like it hasn’t satisfied a major name in this sector.

CD Projekt RED, Epic Games ‘ campaign didn’t like

One of the prominent names of the video game industry with CD Projekt Red, Epic Games ‘ discount from a campaign that didn’t like much, and in the face of the company’s discount coupons The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for went to a small price change.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so far, could be bought for $ 14.99 at Epic Games. Moreover, in this case, by the game lovers gladly millions of fans were being provided because, with this popular game from Epic Games ‘ activity within the scope of the 2020 Mega discount is only $ 5 and could be purchased like at a good price. Discount coupons, due to CD Projekt RED are likely to be deprived of a large income, the discount coupon to override the price of the game 14.98 to $ dropped it.

CD Projekt Red’s Epic Games ‘ campaign to withdraw from a careful and has not escaped the eyes of game lovers. Within a short time social media across platforms began to emerge that caused players to react to this event in CD Projekt Red. Epic Games nor any comment on the subject from the front but CD Projekt Red it’s been done.