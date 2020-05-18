Cut 30 thousand jobs aviation giant Emirates

<h2 class="haber_ozet">Turkish pilots working in the world's largest airlines, Dubai-based Emirates is preparing to lay off 30 thousand employees due to the coronavirus. This figure is the highest there will be layoffs in the aviation sector.</h2> </p><div> <p>Bloomberg's <strong>news</strong>according to ine, <strong>Dubai</strong> - based airline Emirates, is considering laying off approximately 30 thousand employees. In this figure if it happens due to an outbreak of the corona virus, the highest number of layoffs in the aviation sector the impact area as it will be listed.

IT HAS 105 THOUSAND EMPLOYEES

The long flight is the world’s largest airline as of March 105 thousand employees. The company in the aviation sector, the negative impact of the outbreak will last for many years with the expectation that it is planning to reduce costs.

SAY GOODBYE TO GREAT PLANES

State-owned company, found 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020-in addition to dollar financing, are waiting for help from the state. The company, layoffs, as well as to accelerate plans to retire its fleet of A380 with a passenger capacity of more than 500 plans. Many airlines in the world, while taking a heavy hit from the Coronavirus outbreak, many companies gets in the way of mass layoffs.

ALSO WORKS TURKISH PILOTS

Emirates from Turkey employed staff. The pilot team in the history of the company for applicants from Turkey Crowne Plaza Istanbul 27-28 May, 2019 Florya held on the day of the interview, the salary is at the level of 16 thousand dollars that had appeared in the press.

