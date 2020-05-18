In the shade the last frontline between having the league’s Scotty ווילבקין and Jake Cohen, did you find finally the solution to the controversy’s big organization with Maccabi Tel Aviv? Club yellow announced spent today (Monday) the principal layout of the games which is a solution to the problem of schedules between renewal seasons in the Premier League וביורוליג.

“This is a solution that allows to have the league games, combined games in EuroLeague, if indeed that’s get back to the activity”, written in the club. “Outline shows that the thing can be done, and we’re hoping that the manager will get it. Of course we would love all the alternative up, and allow Maccabi to participate in the two factories”.

According to the outline suggested by the yellow, the second round will be completed on the 18th of June, then the league will be divided into two houses (places 1-6 and 7-12) and the spin the third will be held the 21st of June to the 2nd July and will include five games instead of six, meaning a game every three days.

Then, if EuroLeague season will resume, Maccabi Tel Aviv will fly to the games in Europe, while the teams in the League places won’t be waiting for her, but will receive per larger between games.

Of the games in the EuroLeague, Maccabi will return to Israel and a quarter final will be held on the 28th of July, in the format of one game instead of a series of best of three an unexpected offer from the club that always demanded so far that the Championship will be decided in series. After them, there will be a Final Four with a half-Final on July 30 and finished on August 1.

Schedule full according to the outline of Maccabi Tel Aviv

18.6 – final game in the second round (cycle 22)

21.6 – Game 1

24.6 – Game 2

27.6 – Game 3

30.6 – Game 4

2.7 – Game 5

A break for Continue season’s EuroLeague

28.7 – Game quarter-final (instead of series)

30.7 – semi final the final four

1.8 – final of the final four

More informed Maccabi Tel Aviv that the offense לשחקניה the guidelines required at the time of renewal league games a winner basket: “after that we have received from one of the players a letter containing questions and concerns on the topic. We’ve delivered the letter to the principal League, and we are waiting for answers also runs on it”.