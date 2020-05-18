Coronavirus: “positive Data from the tests on the vaccine”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The american society of Modern biotechnology has announced that the first results his trial on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus have been “positive”.

The Phase 1 of clinical trials – he explains – has shown that people who are subject to the experimentation have developed antibodies in a manner similar to patients Covid-19 that are cured.

The levels of antibodies detected in the first eight people submitted to the clinical trials with the mRNA-1273, explains the Modern society that has its headquarters in Massachusetts, are equal to or higher than those encountered in the patients healed from Covid-19. In addition, the potential vaccine would have so far proved to be “safe and well tolerated”not presenting serious side effects. Modern, working with the national Institute of allergies and infectious diseases, led by virologist Anthony Fauci, start now phase 2 of the trial and she hopes to leave with the step 3 in the month of July.

