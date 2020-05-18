The championship scotland finished for coronavirus: Celtic champion – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The Federation has welcomed the unanimous vote of the club not to continue the game: the ranking stipulated by the average points and the ninth title in a row for the green-and-whites. Rangers seconds

The Scottish Professional Football League has declared finished the championship of scotland, because of the emergency coronavirus, with the Celtic champion. A po’ as happened in France and few other european countries. For the team of Glasgow this is the ninth consecutive title. In a statement, the football league scotland has announced that the clubs have voted unanimously that there is no prospect of a complete season. The SPFL has added to have accepted their decision and will allocate 8.5 million “to help the club stay afloat”.

The verdicts —

The Premiership is scottish, was suspended on 13 march due to the pandemic. The placings of the final season were determined by the average points per game up to that point. Celtic has closed with 80 points in 30 games, then an average of 2.66 points. The Rangers arrived seconds with 2.31 per game. The Hearts were relegated to the second division.