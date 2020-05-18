Milan, protest and anger of the street vendors in front of the Municipality: “We hunger!”

Mount the protest and the anger of the street vendors in front of the Municipality of Milan, in piazza Scala, in the course of the event promoted from the category to the crisis that has affected them following the emergency Covid. The anger of workers has increased after the confrontation with the administration, and many of them are assembled in front of the headquarters of the Town screaming “thieves, sold and corrupt”.

“You just want to open up tomorrow!” The representatives of the Municipality “we were told that the aim is to open all markets as quickly as possible, but there is a definite date – said Nicola Number, the president of Eurocommercio, which organized the protest. Still have to work this week, hoping to be at the beginning of the next, therefore, in hand we have nothing. We expected at least to be able to speak with the mayor and the councillor Cristina Tajani”. The vendors are angry, yelling, and protesting a few metres from the entrance of the Building where there are fighters and There to keep the situation under control. “You just want to open tomorrow! We are hungry, we have children to which we must give to eat. Simply put, we want facts”. In piazza Scala, in the meantime, have arrived in six Police vans with agents in estate riot.

