Milan, protest and anger of the street vendors in front of the Municipality: “We hunger!”

Mount the protest and the anger of the street vendors in front of the Municipality of Milan, in piazza Scala, in the course of the event promoted from the category to the crisis that has affected them following the emergency Covid. The anger of workers has increased after the confrontation with the administration, and many of them are assembled in front of the headquarters of the Town screaming “thieves, sold and corrupt”.
“You just want to open up tomorrow!”
“we were told that the aim is to open all markets as quickly as possible, but there is a definite date – said Nicola Number, the president of Eurocommercio, which organized the protest. Still have to work this week, hoping to be at the beginning of the next, therefore, in hand we have nothing. We expected at least to be able to speak with the mayor and the councillor Cristina Tajani”. The vendors are angry, yelling, and protesting a few metres from the entrance of the Building where there are fighters and There to keep the situation under control. “You just want to open tomorrow! We are hungry, we have children to which we must give to eat. Simply put, we want facts”. In piazza Scala, in the meantime, have arrived in six Police vans with agents in estate riot.
“For the markets, discovered the measure of the Region confirms the boundaries of the areas and the quota of inputsbut he attributes to the Municipalities the duty to regulate the operation. The ordinance regional says they are allowed also stalls selling non-food but who sells clothes must provide the gloves, that I remember are disposable, to individual customers”. He said the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, in his customary message to make the point about the emergency coronavirus and phase 2. “In Milan,” he added, the Room – we have 94 municipal markets discovered weekly, we have opened 26. We are discussing with the traders because it is not that the Municipality can take charge of to make the count of the inputs”. On the civic museums, however, “we will take a few days to verify that everything works the best” before reopening, she explained, the first citizen.
