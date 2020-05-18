Gb:check the video in the feud twins Barclay – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 18 MAY – the Relatives more than ever snakes in the
family feud of two of the most famous billionaires in the uk, the
twins 85enni sir David and sir Frederick Barclay. In a story
halfway between shakespearean drama and a ‘soap opera’ to the
Dynasty has been made public the video that could put the
children of sir David, accused of having joined forces to spy on the
his uncle sir Frederick in the negotiations on the mega-sale
the luxury hotel Ritz in London, that the family has recently
sold to an investor from Qatar.
In the movie, which was recorded by closed-circuit cameras in
a veranda of the hotel used by Frederick to his
meetings of the work, we see the grandson Alistair Barclay that
place a bug which would be heard about
a thousand hours of conversations. This is the main test
in the legal action for breach of privacy that Frederick has
filed in the High court of London, together with the only daughter
Amanda against the other branch of the family.
