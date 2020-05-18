His cat while doing a live broadcast beat: detained

Sadeghi Township District neighborhood in Eskisehir to poo sitting in eskibaglar, broadcast live via social networking site Facebook

beat threw me on the couch at home when his cat. Publication of animal lovers

then the images will be delivered to Eskisehir Animal Protection Society. Association

president Av. Gülçin Yapici Sadeghi about Iranian Eskisehir to poo

In the police department called. The scope of the investigation initiated in the House

Sadeghi detained to poo, Odunpazarı police Center for operations

was taken.

‘CAT SAFE NOW’

Images being shared on social media after it has been attacked.

Eskisehir Animal Protection Association president Gülçin Yapici cat

recovered, it was stated that “the cat had a fracture in his leg. Cat

had therapy, and God is no longer safe. The association also complaint

we have made it. Eskişehir Police Department people have been arrested and judicial procedures

was introduced. Still damaging lives in the name to this person please

let’s be sensitive against. Unclaimed take one more life and violence

you’re leaving,” he said.

The images recorded during the live broadcast of the Iranian Sedighi to poo

by beating up the cat and threw it on the seat, then chat with her friends

at that time, is seen punching the table.