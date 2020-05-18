Italy store lockdown to the restart in four stages

(Ticker) – the one That registered yesterday is the the lowest number of victims from the beginning of the lockdown (145) as well as the best wishes for Italy today, Monday, may 18, stores the hardest stage and reopen, with shops, bars and restaurants that will be able to raise the shutters after more than two months, in respect of the guidelines arriving after the close confrontation Government-Regions (in the absence of the regional ones are application protocols or guidelines adopted at national level).Eighteen and 25 may. Then 3 and 15 June: the restart passes from these four fundamental stages. Starting from today, goodbye to self-certification for the travel within your region and a wide range of re-openings: bars and restaurants, retail shops, activities, personal care, bathing establishments and beaches, museums. The green light also for the liturgical celebrations.

The protagonists of the the second stagefrom May 25, gyms and swimming pools that have to follow strict rules.

With June, the tourism warms engines. From 3 the italians not only be able to move from one region to another without the self-certification but also from and to other The States Of Europe. Mode still to be defined but the DECREE makes it clear that will not be subject to any restriction in the movements from the EU, Schengen area (including Switzerland), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and northern Ireland, Andorra, the Principality of Monaco Republic of San Marino and the Vatican City State.

Thus we arrive at the June 15, the last of the four stages, when it will be theatres, cinemas in addition to the what that Count has defined “a range of offers for children in playful recreational open the dances a’the summer of “different” destined to remain, however, unforgettable in the historical memory of the Country and citizens.