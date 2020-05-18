Why coronavirus cannot be controlled?

in a study, chain of infection were analyzed. Results the epidemic under control
why it’s so hard to get revealed. Published in the UK reputable
a research that was published in the latest issue of medical journal The Lancet Covid of -19
symptoms or symptoms that are not seen without being seen can be very contagious
showed.This situation posed a major challenge to scientists and health measures
he notes. Because the average incubation period is 4 days which is very short, it is stated that.
The authors of the study “Covid-19 globally to control
it would be very difficult to achieve” draws attention.
Webasto detailed review of cases
Böhme Merle from Bavarian health and food safety agency, from the Robert Koch Institute
Udo Buchholz and Victor Corman Charite hospital in Berlin from around the city of Munich
Automotive replacement parts company Webasto is first detected in Germany at corona
cases of the virus were examined. Webasto in Germany, visiting the sick numbered zero
he was a Chinese.According to the research, the infected person contracted the disease from 16
infected with the virus without showing symptoms at least one from the case. In five cases this
noted that it is in more question.At least four cases of the infected person
the symptoms started on the day when it was established that gave the disease to other people.
In this time period is more than five patients noted.
The incubation period is very short and the test is negative, which can be specified
in the study, the epidemic in a global sense over the long term to control
noted that it is difficult to achieve.Researchers from the University Hospital in Cologne
Support an evaluation of the results of this research in the Lancet wrote.
Assessment “spread their total of cases these symptoms without being seen
estimated to make up with up to half are consistent. This outbreak under control
the biggest obstacle to import,” the statement said.
Contact the following implementation is urgently needed
In the case of conventional contact tracing will not be enough for a large spread
experts therefore Kolnlu stating “effectively check the epidemic
“contact urgently new technologies such as tracking applications
noted that are required.
From the school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London Annelies Wilder-Smith, a
the evaluation of “Research and contact follow up contact as set forth in quarantined
demonstrates the importance of obtaining the monitoring of the transmission chain,” he said, and
tracking indicated that it reduced the number of new cases of all countries that use contact.
Wilder-Smith, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore
countries that are successful in providing the necessary resources and technology for follow up contact
, he said.
