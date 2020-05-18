Mustafa Cengiz gospel came from! Last minute announcement from Galatasaray – Galatasaray News

0
3


The Galatasaray community, Mustafa Cengiz was shaken by bad news from. During her stay in the hospital and extensive tests of brain surgery yellow-red exhibited a negative reaction to the chemotherapy, because the president of the club and, therefore, were reportedly rushed to the hospital yesterday.

The president walked out and was taken to a hospital in Nişantaşı direct surgery this morning when Fenerbahçe club president Ali Cengiz was hospitalized having learned that when coach hears about himself was among the first visitors said.

Last week, undergoing a serious brain operation that lasted 10 hours, the Yellow-Red club boss, packed up and on the day of Friday 15 May in a short time was discharged.

Related News
Mustafa Cengiz, who is, how old is he, Where Is he from? Mustafa Cengiz what is the condition?Description from Galatasaray last minute came

Galatasaray Sports Club, received this morning by President Mustafa Cengiz reported that stomach surgery made the operation completed successfully.

Yellow-red Club’s social media account have been made, it was stated that:

“Our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone by Buğra was carried out successfully.

Our president’s overall health is good, follow-up and treatment continues.

We wish a speedy recovery our best forwards himself again.”



Source link
https://www.fanatik.com.tr/mustafa-cengizden-mujde-geldi-galatasaraydan-son-dakika-aciklamasi-2144710

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here