Mustafa Cengiz gospel came from! Last minute announcement from Galatasaray – Galatasaray News

Last week, undergoing a serious brain operation that lasted 10 hours, the Yellow-Red club boss, packed up and on the day of Friday 15 May in a short time was discharged.
Galatasaray Sports Club, received this morning by President Mustafa Cengiz reported that stomach surgery made the operation completed successfully.
Yellow-red Club’s social media account have been made, it was stated that:
“Our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone by Buğra was carried out successfully.
Our president’s overall health is good, follow-up and treatment continues.
We wish a speedy recovery our best forwards himself again.”
