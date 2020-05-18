The new power of Turkey in the sky – last minute breaking news

Both in Syria and in Libya, Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles in the air. Both instantly neutralizes both doing surveillance on the target. According to many experts, Turkey’s armed and unarmed drones created with Air Force, reveals a new doctrine of war.

THE NEW FAVOURITES OF THE AIR FORCE

Unmanned aerial vehicles the Air Force in the world’s new favorite. Turkey, and now the Sikh Iha on a global scale in power the first time around. But in the early 2000s, especially the lack of unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against terrorism had created a big void.

WORK SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEMS

Local and national Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle in 2009, PHOENIX in 2011. took to the skies. Over time, these weapon systems mounted to vehicles, pointed to the next stage. Instant intelligence from the air and instantly the target is destroyed, missiles and bombs without waiting for the targets he hit.

In fact, a singular air unmanned aerial vehicles as a platform. The intense firepower from the land and without the support of the battlefield would make no sense. However, the power of instant communications network and intelligence drones is why it is important. The detected targets armed drone, or unmanned aerial vehicles, combat aircraft or fire support, or land vehicles from hitting. One of the targets.

BY MEANS OF THE OPERATION ARE COORDINATED WITH OTHER

Today, the development of unmanned aerial vehicles is easier than in the past, but it isn’t easy to be converted to this system. On land and in the air with the power of fire may be coordinated so important achievement. Turkey did the Turkish Armed Forces in the ground and in the air the drone in the air has combined with other fire power.

UNMANNED SYSTEMS, FORCE WAS NO LONGER ACTIVE

Only one Turkey does not have the ability of unmanned aerial, unmanned systems is no longer actively using these in the field. Firepower on the battle field, creating a multiplier effect. The most important steps for this operation in Syria, The Shield showed in the spring. Unmanned systems no longer became an active force.

THE REGIME HEAVY CASUALTIES, WAS IN SUPPORT OF TROOPS

The regime after the attacks, operations Idlib held in Turkey. Siha was the biggest role in local and National Action. Siha shield drone and different provinces of Turkey, and in a coordinated way in the scheme of Idlib was. Regime targets, the regime have suffered great losses.

RUSSIAN AIR DEFENSE IN SYRIA HAS MANAGED TO DISABLE THE SYSTEM

The dates, March 3, was showing. Turkey, in the operation Sikh Russian Pantsir S-1 air defense systems destroyed a single one. Those images applied at the most advanced level was an indication of Turkey’s electronic warfare systems. The ability to work as a single system, unmanned land and air forces was revealed.

The shooting of the radar air defense system clear, and the Turkish armed forces with UAVs and Siha was evidence of the influence in the field of battle. Which are exported to 12 countries and Russia with a value of 15 million on the general public’s radar when the system has sparked debate in the destruction of the world.

Located in an active way in the struggle for years in Syria and Iraq, UAVs, many tasks in our country and is being used by different units. This allows different users of the eye of the Turkish Armed Forces in the air that allows it to be easily integrated into a very important element.

The concept of joint working is very important. The ground control station provided with efficient and effective communication with the electronic warfare system is running concurrently with at first. At the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces has troops on the ground can be joined by this joint to work with that talent.

IT INSTANTLY DETECTS AND DESTROYS THE TARGET UAV AND SIHA

The rate of armed unmanned aerial vehicles hitting targets is also very high. Because both in the field and has no problem with casualties of warfare are flying from a very low altitude. It’s easy to hit the target at low altitude and the percentage of success are very good.

If at low altitude is likely to be the target of electronic warfare tools Siha is blocked. When dimming electronic warfare tools, Siha as a force multiplier on the battlefield, comes to the fore. The implementation of this method happens within seconds on the battlefield.

BOTH SYRIA AND LIBYA IS BEING USED EFFECTIVELY

This joint of Turkey the ability to work both in the air and the land, both in great comfort. Adds a touch of girl power. Siha the manifestation of the power of Syria is not the only place. In Libya, the balance has changed. The course of the war seems to have changed.

“TURKEY IS THE SUPER POWER OF DRONE?” THERE’S A FORENSIC ARTICLE

Siha Turkey through the success of the World Press is on the agenda. “Turkey drone super power’?” the articles are published. Experts reviews. UAV/GUN usage in the world of revealed a new military doctrine stresses. In the international media, there are suggestions that U.S. drone losing the race.

Israeli and Turkish Siha the opinion that the German press was the best of the class is given. The French Le Monde newspaper of Turkey “with the drone in Libya has upset the balance of military power,” he says.