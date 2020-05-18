Child with 15-year-old, wondered 7 years – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – PRATO, 18 MAY – The public prosecutor of Prato has advanced a

request for sentence to seven years imprisonment for the woman

32 years old, accused – among other charges – of

sexual violence after that in the summer of 2018, has had a

son from a 15-year-old, which gave repetitions of English. The accusation

he asked for the woman’s husband, accused of having taken

the paternity of the child knowing that he is not the father

natural, two years ‘ imprisonment. Both spouses were

present today in the classroom. The chairman of the board of judges

Daniela Improved has decided to postpone the judgment of the

the process for the next few days, with the date to decide.