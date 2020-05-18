Coronavirus, the boom of requests for divorce after the lockdown

It happened in the China and repeats Italy and in the rest of the world: the coronavirus it has put a strain on the couples and has led to a boom in requests divorce. The forced cohabitation during the lockdown has contributed to undermine the already precarious balance of the family. Many engaged couples have decided simply to separate, while for married couples the situation is clearly more complex. There is should be emphasised, however, that in asian Country, in many cases, there have been second thoughts.Read more > Phase 2, Giuseppe Conte exclusively on the Read writes to the italians: “Today the first step, then go back to run”

“To be able to provide comprehensive data on the phenomenon is not yet possible, but since a few weeks I’m getting about twice the required information to proceed with the legal separation or to make the actual divorce he explained to Vanity Fair, the advocate Valentina Ruggiero, an expert in family law – This situation has blown up tensions and latent or exacerbated the situation is already critical, bringing partners to the decision to take different roads”.

To avoid divorce are the result of hasty decisions and impulse, we recommend a bit of caution: “Given the heavy load of emotional stress of the last two months, my first advice is to evaluate well together with the partner, to understand if it’s a crisis at the moment, or if, indeed, the report arrived at the terminus. I also recommend to all of my colleagues to try to do the same. In most cases, this is not a decision taken lightly, but a real desire of separation, but I believe it is our moral duty to try to locate that small percentage of cases that a divorce lawyer needs a psychological help”.

In the meantime, the National forensic council (Cnf) began to allow pairs that require separation by mutual consent to do so via email with real audiences virtual.

