the average cost of gasoline and diesel

The price of fuel, coinciding with the return of many to the lavoor, an increase on the whole of the national network.

From today, in Italy, part one new phasethat is where the majority of the people come back to their activitieseven if with the awareness that, at least for a little bit of time we have to say goodbye to the habits of a time and proceed with the utmost caution to avoid that there may be a new surge in infections. This time, however, will be accompanied by a piece of news is not very positive for those who takes in the car, which could also be used by those who now want to avoid the traffic jams that may occur on the metro and trains especially during peak hours.

They are, in fact, been confirmed increases to the prices of the fuelsthe fall in the prices of petroleum products on the international markets.

Fuel prices in growth – refuel costs more

The first company to adjust its prices was Enithat has changed in the weekend the cost of gasoline and diesel by 1 cent(today, however, the situation was unchanged).

On the basis of the processing of the Daily Energy and data to 8 yesterday reported by operators to the Osservaprezzi fuels of the Put, the price the national average practiced in the self of the gasoline is 1,369 euro per liter (compared with 1,371 a Friday), with the different marks that record a range between the total of 1.354 and 1,373 euro/litre (no logo 1,355). The current average prices of diesel, self is 1,256 € /litre on Friday (1,258), with the companies positioned between 1,242 and 1,267 euro/litre (no logo 1,243).

For those who prefer to take advantage of the servedfor the green the average price practiced remains 1,523 euro/litrewith plants colorful which show the average prices charged between 1,476 and 1,584 euro/litre (no logo 1,412), while for diesel, the average is 1,412 euro/litre (1,413 the level detected on Friday) with the point of sales of companies with average prices charged between 1,371 and 1,474 euro/litre (no logo 1,300). Finally, the Gpl goes from 0,582 to 0,602 (no logo 0,579).

