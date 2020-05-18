Breaking news: announced the results of the first coronavirus vaccine

A new type of coronavirus that spread to the world from China’s Wuhan city (Covid-19) due to the 204 thousand so far, 317 people lost their lives.

The number of cases caught the disease while 4 million 830 thousand thousand and 1 million…the number of survivors 870 526 564

Coronavirus situation and the latest developments in this news you can follow us that will take all day;

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE, THE RESULTS ARE IN! POSITIVE RESULTS IN THE FIRST PHASE – Kovid-19 vaccine’s first human trials began between candidates Moderna, “mRNA1273” the first vaccine results are in. The American company said in a statement, Kovid-19 vaccine in the first phase of testing gave a positive result announced. It is also clear that while company officials has been confirmed that the vaccine is safe, in good health, you will experience that 8 people was announced. The description makes Dr. Tal Zaks, “In the first phase, according to preliminary data, the vaccine gave their support to the struggle of the immune system,” he said. Company, according to a statement post-test antibodies from subjects, Kovid-who defeated announced that 19 of patients with antibodies is on the same level. The company “mRNA-1273” the vaccine is generally safe and well tolerated by the subjects that can be named explained. CHECK THE THIRD PHASE THE SECOND PHASE IN JULY The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week, the company has permitted to pass through the second phase of the work. In the second phase, a more comprehensive study will be done and more human subjects to be used was explained. Moderna, in the month of July announced that he wanted to go to the third phase.

– In the last 24 hours due to a new type of coronavirus in Iran, 69 people lost their lives; 7 thousand loss of life of, 57, 122 the number of cases reached 492 thousand.

In Russia ko vid-19 to the number of identified 678 290 thousand, 722 thousand the number of dead rose to 2 percent.

– Brazil 242 313 thousand cases in total, 16 confirmed the death of 122 thousand.

– 54 752 thousand, while the number of cases in Saudi Arabia, the number of dead rose to 312.

– In India, a total of 96 confirmed the death of 29 Case 3 169 thousand thousand.

– The number of cases in Peru 92 273 thousand to 648 thousand the number of dead has risen to 2.

– In Turkey, the number of cases 435 149 thousand dead and 140 thousand was the number of 4.

– According to Worldometers data in the United States, Kovid-19th 978 90 thousand to the loss of lives during the epidemic, the number of cases had increased to 527 1 million 664 thousand.

– 34 695 636 thousand thousand a total of 243 confirmed the death of the UK case.

– In Germany the total death toll jumped to 49 the number of cases 176 656 thousand to 8 thousand.

– In France the number of cases 179 569 thousand to 28 thousand the number of dead rose to 108 percent.

In the Netherlands the number of cases amounted to 43 995 thousand, and 5 thousand the number of dead 680.

– In Belgium the number of cases 280, while 55 thousand, 9 thousand of the number of dead rose to 52 percent.

– Italy have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, the number of dead to 31 908 thousand, 435 thousand and the number of cases had increased to 225.

– China 82 954 thousand thousand total cases and confirmed the death of 4 thousand 634.

In Japan ko vid-19 number of cases 16 thousand to 258, the number of dead had risen to 744.

– A new type of coronavirus in Australia (from Kovid-19) the death toll from 99 to 7 thousand the number of cases rose to 54 percent.

SOURCE: HABER7, AGENCIES