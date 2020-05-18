The president of religious affairs from detainees ‘Lailatul Qadr’ message

Director of Religious Affairs, Lance Corporal, published in the message stated that they were in the joy of returning to the night of Decree. Tomorrow night will be the night of Qadr for perception and revival, referring to lance corporal, at the beginning of the features that make superior to all the other times this night the Holy Quran was revealed, not declared.

Lance corporal, “on the night of Qadr which is better than a thousand months, to review our relationship with the Qur’an, especially to our Lord ourselves, our environment and our relationship with the universe, unity, justice, mercy and good manners is a significant opportunity to reorganize,” he said.

“WE NEED TO CONSIDER THE MOST EFFICIENT WAY”

From the crisis of humanity can be with the guidance of the Qur’an and Sunnah, emphasizing the religious affairs director, officer, said:

* For this reason, stating the purpose of human creation; justice, mercy, and honorable and chaste showing the path to a life in the axis of good morals in the Holy Quran read, understand, Live and tell the world their message installed all of his wisdom, and most lofty goal is the most important responsibility for us.

* Indeed, having the universal principles of Islam, those who have to walk to the destination in question, they will find the grace and power of God always in there.

* Then Allah’s infinite mercy that surrounded the Earth the night of peace, because of ignorance, our last year as an opportunity to see it and we need to consider compensation the most efficient way.

* First, all the mistakes and repent of our sins and seek forgiveness from Allah, we must with determination and awareness restraining the same mistakes again. Tonight, our prayers are heartfelt and sincere by all mankind, including hatred, envy, hate, fear, despair, and otekilestirmen not; trust, love, respect, Brotherhood and solidarity we must renew our resolve to work for the construction of a life and the world.

* When we are able to achieve this, peace and Surat al-Inshirah; our hearts, our household tranquility, and prosperity, mercy and justice will prevail in our social life; the Earth will become the abode of Islam with the ideals of peace.

* With these feelings and thoughts, the night of the destiny of our nation and congratulate the Islamic world; the Supreme Lord, to accept our fasting and all our worship is his command; ” this night of the Islamic world the unity and integrity of humanity to health, happiness, peace and serenity conducive to I supplicate. (DHA)