The appeal of Berlusconi: “Italy now is a big initiative for higher education”

Dear editor,

this reflection of mine comes from the important considerations of Ferruccio de Bortoli on human capital and the ruling class in our country, published yesterday on the Corriere della Sera.

A premise I is mandatory: for more than 25 years, are a political leader, but my true profession, the work that I lovethe one with which I think I managed to achieve something that is important, not only for me and for my family but for the Country is to entrepreneur. I have always believed, from the liberal, who are entrepreneurs real — ones-are capable, with their forces, to create, innovate, transform — to exercise a public function important, in the interest of the community. In some way, my next commitment in policy — born in a condition of necessity for the situation of the Country and I’m proud of — I have always understood as the continuation of that social function, as the direct taking of a responsibility towards the country which has given me and to which I believe I have given something.

I know, of course, that from that moment on, I chose to represent a partand that this, in good and in evil, leads us to give a political reading of what I say. However, in this circumstance, I have felt called in their case as an entrepreneur, as part of that middle class of production, that the “ruling class private” spoken of by de Bortoli, who can not merely ask for public aid — that also are necessary at this time to keep the production system — nor can it be limited to acts of philanthropy individualto which as well I myself are subtracted.

For this, the entrepreneur — and without that this has no political significance or part — I propose to my fellow entrepreneurs, but even the great managers, to sit down around a table and think concretely about how to respond to the appeal of de Bortoli. How to come to the aid of the training of the future ruling class of this country, that today we charge the absence, in all fields, in politics but also in every other aspect of public life, from the economy to justice, by the trade union at the university, from the public management research. Are all areas in which our country is now producing, and also export individual talent, but is lacking of a collective fabric of qualified personnel. How to fix this? First of all, with a large investment in higher education, that traditionally in Italy is weak and that in times of crisis is further penalized.

Our social responsibility of entrepreneurs is to look to the future of our country.That future in which they will live and operate businesses that we have created. We have to do. We can give life, with our forces, a great deal of private initiative for higher education, which integrates and full to the top of the public system of education. That the selections and make it grow the best, allowing an opportunity, irrespective of income, and by the starting conditions.