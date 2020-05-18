Kobe visa passed a kidney transplant.

As you have probably read in TMI last month, the musician who was awaiting a kidney transplant, was forced to wait due to the spread of a virus הקורונה in Israel. Last night (Sunday) it’s been Kobe visa. The surgery kidney transplant at Beilinson Hospital ahead. hope by Dr. Evyatar Eagle., A mate of the reporter. Sharon’s bayonet.. His wife Ada visa. Advised that the operation went well and is showing signs of recovery.

Donation visa came through John Doe floating in an article published on TV about the medical condition, send him a mail and offered to donate him a kidney. Visa met the donor said about him: “he’s an amazing guy, mature sayaret Golani, makes it כשליחות. Since we keep in touch and he promised to wait. On this occasion we would be happy if you add that we’re grateful for gift of life of Rabbi Bar that helps us a lot”.

