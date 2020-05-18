The transfer market for Inter, Icardi has already signed

There may have been the decisive turning point in the case Icardi: the attacker would have dissolved any doubt about his future, Inter and PSG have been warned.

The situation is more intricate in the house Inter is represented by the exile of Icardi Paris: the former captain of the nerazzurri on loan until the end of the season PSG and the French club to redeem must pay the clause for 70 million euro. The silence of the europa league but in the last few months has been enigmatic, and has left open many scenarios: in recent days, however, the argentine striker may have dissolved any doubt about the future.

ALSO READ >>>Rt @ Inter, ”Messi called him an” a | The revelation

The transfer market for Inter, Icardi has decided | Opening for PSG

As reported by ‘Fabrizio Romano, Icardi he would have already signed the contract with the PSG and there would be no problems in the case of the redemption. The argentine striker would not then the sticks between the wheels, toInter in the next summer: if the parisian club will decide to pay the 70 million euro clause in the coffers nerazzurre, Icardi will remain in Ligue 1. It may, therefore, be averted the worst scenario for Inter: the opposition Victory at the final transfer to PSG, and his return to Milan, by favouring in this way a possible assault of the Juventus.

RM

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Transfer market Juventus, news on Haaland | Digit-boggling

Coronavirus, the OFFICIAL stop to the championship | Championship awarded

Premier | Items in clear: the confirmation of the Minister