Coronavirus in Africa, waiting for Godot and catastrophe announced

A work of art worthy of the best of Samuel Beckett. The benefactors are global, and some of the local agents had announced, predicted and even quantified. The impact of Coronavirus in Africa in general and in the Sahel in particular, it would have been extremely devastating.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, had in fact said, in an interview to the microphones of Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France 24, which, according to him, were needed at least 3 trillion dollars and concerted action at the international level for to avoid a massacre in Africa, where a propagation of the virus, could lead to millions of deaths and people infected. In the same perspective, had wisely invited, in a solemn appeal to ‘an immediate ceasefire everywhere in the world’ in order to preserve, in the mountain of the fury of the Covid-19, the civilians are most vulnerable in Countries in conflict.

The the movement towards peace has been in large part disregardedthe good example in Libya and Syria but above all by the mercenaries and merchants of weapons. In fact, according to the latest report from the International Research Institute on Peace ( SIPRI) of Stockholm, the military expenditures have exceeded the sum of 1 900 billion dollars. The president of Niger, for its part, in another exclusive conversation with RFI and France 24, he said, to give reason to Antonio Guterres about the possibility of millions of deaths due to the epidemic in Africa. For this reason, the head of State called for a new ‘Marshall Plan’ from the international community with the aim of helping the Countries of the continent to address the unprecedented health crisis. Here in the Countries of the Sahel, in a note confidential of the French Foreign Ministry, because of the Covid-19, they would have to affossarsi, we’re still awaits Godot.

From 83mila to 190mila people could die of Covid-19 in Africa and from 29 to 44 million could be infected in the first year of the pandemic if the measures of confinement to the pandemic fail. This is the result of a new study the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO). This research is based on the prediction models based on the 47 countries of the Africa, where the total population is of a billion inhabitants. According to another model of temporary work by the WHO, cases of Coronavirus could go from a few thousand to 10 million in six months, even if Michel Yao, operations chief of the emergency to the WHO, Africa, said on Thursday that it was a projection that could change. Waiting for Godot the our Africa begins to deconfinare and in particular in Niger, after having reopened their places of worship on Tuesday, has been removed to the extent that isolated the capital Niamey from the rest of the Country and the curfew, is now entirely suppressed.

As to Africa, and still today, according to the figures provided by the Center for the Prevention of the diseases of the African Union (CDC), the continent counted 78 613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2 642 deaths due to the disease. South Africa is the most affected Country, followed by Egypt and Morocco. The other Countries are still waiting for Godot.

In the splendid work of Beckett, Godot, unknown important character, will almost certainly tomorrow, and the entire work revolves around an expectation that remains. Godot is the waiting in the pure state and no discounts or short cuts, and the expectation of a may remain on the threshold. So is the Covid-19 in Africa, one might say. You are screened, as well as in other cases, on the continent of imaginaries that, after painting the continent in a constant state of abandonment and despair, they incastonavano brush in the idea of the catastrophe announced. It is not so because, in our ship of sand is not it is neither the poverty nor the hope. Both are born from the same womb of which Africa has been able, so far at least, to keep the secret.

We expect from twenty months father Pierluigi and his companion of misfortune Nicola Chaco, held in bondage by false fighters in search of money, somewhere in the neighboring Mali. You would expect the water to drink and to wash your hands and then keep a few possible distances that can have passengers of the same ship that navigates in the sand. Expect God to part the heads of state, ordinary citizens and migrants blocked from confinamenti call every day. Germaine, a hairdresser unemployed for months, ensures that, when it is said that the virus travels along with the wind, every morning when I wake up, begins to dance.

