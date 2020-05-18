According to the World Tourism, the country who can finish the fastest Turkey – latest news

Wedding tourism forum and international meeting (International MICE&Wedding Forum-IMWF2019) a new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) regarding the corresponding segment of the decision makers in the sector following an outbreak of the ideas put forth on behalf of the general notion to reach out and did the survey.

Among them Germany, USA, Australia, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and countries such as Russia Tourism Company and was asked to 1468 822 which comprises 9 questions in 45 countries.

The survey, “Pandemic, when do you think is going to end?” respondents to the question of 37,8%, after 6 months of 22.6 percent in the range of 15.6 percent over a period of less than 3 months, while 14.8 per cent in the first half of next year of the outbreak of in the direction of the ends concurred.

“Pandemic after the regular order of how long it takes for your business to enter into?” question percent 29,34% of between 3 to 6 months, percent, 23.3% of the portion between 6-9 months replied.

Per cent of respondents to this question by 14.7% from 1 to 3 months, 5.1% of part now in the form of opinions indicated.

Dominate the prediction that Turkey can recover more quickly

In the survey, receiving first place in Turkey after the outbreak among the activities of the tourism destinations to be fastest right at the point of continuing it performs the greatest achievement of Turkish Airlines is among the first 5 companies were screened.

The details of the survey about Necip Fuat Ersoy, managing partner of the forum who made a statement to AA correspondent, Forum, meeting, and destination weddings throughout the world as well as the most important meeting platform of the sector in the segment that it created, he said.

In their survey the most comprehensive study of its segment so far, emphasizing that it is prepared Ersoy, “the effects of the pandemic, destinations, and airlines in terms of customers, taking the internal view is reflected in estimates and these estimates arise as a result of that,” he said.

Respondents 59% of customers after the outbreak of the event to participate in overseas trips for the purpose of stating that he thought it would take some time for Ersoy, “which I can wrap up quickly after the outbreak of a tourism destination in relation to the question of where most of the countries with a rate of 12.2 percent, Turkey took the first place. Sector, Turkey thinks he can make it through this process faster compared to other countries. Turkey per cent by 11.7% in Thailand followed. In third place with 9.2 percent, compared to China.,” he said.

THY first 5.

Ersoy stated that was asked of regarding airlines.

“At the point of continuing their presence and activities in which the airline can provide you with the greatest success do you think that?” in response to the question, the Turkish Airlines revealed striking successful graphic Ersoy, “compared with 19 percent in the first 5 THY 8,05 between the companies took place. UAE-based Emirates Airline 13,42 percent % of the First cent 9,05 firm also in second place with Etihad.” the assessment found.

The most preferred concept “all-inclusive”

After the outbreak a group of customers to prefer the organization that they expect will perform most of the hotels on all inclusive concept about the system outweigh Ersoy, “a response contrary to expectations, the all inclusive option is still in the foreground. Made up about 41 per cent percent in the survey. Room and breakfast from the side profile it is using 21 percent,” he said.