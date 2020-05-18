Mustafa Cengiz breaking news operated!

Galatasaray Sports Club chairman Mustafa Cengiz reported having had stomach surgery.

Yellow-red Club said in a statement, “Our president, Mr. Mustafa Cengiz, which is a part of the treatment process previously planned, and stomach surgery Prof., Dr., Mr., let alone was carried out successfully by Buğra.,” the statement said. In the description are in general good health direct, follow-up and treatment, which are to continue, noting that “we wish a speedy recovery our best forwards again to himself.” the expression used.

With complaints of fatigue and weight loss Cengiz removed to a hospital at the end of the month of April, 7 in May and had undergone brain surgery. Mustafa Cengiz, who is discharged from the hospital Friday, was hospitalized again last night rahatsizlaninc. Stomach bleeding that he suffered learned Cengiz was taken into surgery in the morning hours. On the other hand, Fenerbahçe club president Ali Cengiz was hospitalized having learned that when coach hears about himself was among the first visitors said.

TO GET PAST MESSAGES

* Turkey Football Federation of Galatasaray Chairman Mustafa Cengiz for “Get Well Soon” has released a message. In the message published from the website of Turkish Football Federation, “Mr Mustafa Cengiz soon restoring health, hope and Genghis to get past the Galatasaray community extends our condolences to the president,” the statement said.

* Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF),surgery and Galatasaray Sports Club chairman Mustafa Cengiz has released a message to get past. Made from tbf’s social media account to share, “Galatasaray Sports Club president Mr. Mustafa Cengiz sends our wishes to get past, which we hope will soon recuperate.” said the statement.