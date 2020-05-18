Work, Cgil: 8 million italians in smart working with the epidemic Covid-19

From the analysis it emerges that 60% of respondents would like to continue the experience of smart working once the emergency will be behind

From the analysis it emerges that 60% of respondents would like to continue the experience of smart working once the emergency will be behind

In the last few weeks, with the lockdown took with the outbreak of the Covid-19, is estimated to have been about 8 million italians who have worked from home or remotely. This was revealed by a survey on smart working is promoted by the Cgil and by the Fondazione Di Vittorio, according to which, before the epidemic, there were about 500 thousand people working in smart mode working.

The decree to Relaunch provides that until July 31, the date that marks (for now) the end of the state of emergency related to the Covid-19, employees of private companies with at least one child under 14 years old will have the right to work agile without the individual agreements provided for by the law 81/2017, as long as this mode is compatible with the characteristics of their performance. And can also make use of personal computers, if the computers will not be provided by the employer.

Six out of 10 respondents would like to continue

The survey was conducted through an online questionnaire to which they responded 6.170 people, of which 94% women workers and employees with open ended contracts. From the analysis it emerges that 60% of respondents would like to continue the experience of smart working once the emergency will be at the shoulders, while 20% would not want to continue to work in this mode. Among the genera, are more likely men.

Smart working: how to

In 37% of cases, the working distance has been activated in a way agreed with the employer. In 36% of cases unilaterally by the employer; el 27% of cases negotiated through the intervention of the union.

Serve skills specific

Almost all of those who participated in the questionnaire believed that work from home need specific skills. In most cases, these skills were already developed, such as the use of tools and technologies: 69% of them had already but 31% were not in possession. Or to use platforms/software for the distance work, to organize their work, to relate with colleagues and managers. To manage stress.