ICL has signed an agreement for the sale of 410,000 tons of potash in India during 2020

Company ICL (icl), manufacturer of minerals and chemicals, Today reports the signing of an agreement with the Indian Potash Limited (IPL), the importer largest in India of potash, to supply a total of 410,000 tons of potash, with an option for reciprocity to 30,000 tons additional, which will be provided until December 2020.

The price stipulated in the low $ 50 per ton of the contract and the previous one, in accordance with the prices established in the contracts. last in India. The agreement is part of the agreement for five years which was signed in 2018 between ICL and IPL.

Noam Goldstein, the president of the division potash stated: “the agreement which we signed with Turkey, one of the markets of the Strategic of the company, is part of an agreement of supply for five years, which we signed in 2018 with IPL, the number one importer of potash India’s largest, and it strengthens our lead in this market.

Weather conditions are comfortable along with her, in sowing in some countries, owners of agricultural activity and an extensive, contributing to demand steady לאשלג, as expressed in the contract supply it, as well as the agreements we signed recently in China.”

ICL released two weeks ago on the signing deal of Potash the first year and a half with customers in China. Sales of potash were damaged very much during the year 2019 and created her במלאים led to the decrease in the prices of raw materials.

The deal in China made ICL at $ 220 per ton, low price at 70 dollars of the sale price of previously-signed agreements and reflect the prices of the contracts present in China. Even in the case of the Chinese it was a continuation of the supply of potash as part of a three year agreement signed in 2018.