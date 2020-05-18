Iliad, still present on the official website of these two promotions

Iliad has now completed the second year of activity in our country. The French company to date it has earned law a role of absolute protagonist in the field of telephony, at the same level of TIM, Vodafone and WindTre.

Iliad, always available the two low cost offers on the official website

The insiders and the same customers of the Iliad demonstrate how the success of the provider of the match is determined by the promotions low-cost. Still today, in fact, the popularity of a promotion as Giga 50 it is at the highest levels. Through this rate, new subscribers, compared to a monthly expenditure of 7,99 euro will have at their disposal consumption unlimited calls, SMS and internet. In addition to the The jig 50, the new customers of the Iliad may choose between other two offers.

In the first place, through the official website is still available in the rechargeable The jig 40. The consumption thresholds Giga 40 include calls and unlimited SMS to which is added also 40 gigabyte for internet browsing. Included in the package – this is a novelty – there are also 4 Giga for the free roaming in the EU. The cost of renewal of the tariff was 6,99 euro.

Other option, which is to always enable through the official website of the Iliad, is the offer Item. With the help of this promotion, customers will receive unlimited minutes to make phone calls in Italy to landline and mobile. The price the applicant for this rechargeable is 4,99 euro each thirty days.

Both the first and the second offer is provided a connection fee equal to 10 euros.