THY historic flight tarihiyolculuk.com getting a ticket page! THY Samsun on May 19 commemorative ticket

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Inn at Mesudiye in the basin, Ali Osman Ağa mansion with his entourage are entertained. Watershed, in the national struggle “firsts” will be a place. Ataturk, the national struggle in the basin finds a suitable environment for organising.

The first Defence League rights in the basin is established. The first meeting of the organization of the “Stone School” at the current primary school makes. The first rally is done in the basin. At the rally that are performed by the order of Mustafa Kemal Pasha, the occupation of Izmir to protest it. Again first published in the circular basin, the circular Basin released on the 28th of May, all of the governor’s office, and independent mutasarriflik is sent to the Corps command. The basin is Circular, the first official reaction after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Samsun, hence has a great importance in history. Sadly, this circular aims to the awakening of national consciousness of the people by the invasion and reacted to.

Next stop will be in Amasya, Mustafa Kemal and the national struggle takes important steps to the basin for 18 days.

The movement in the basin is aware of the pressure of Atatürk with the British Ninth Army was dismissed from the Office of the inspector. One by one the first steps by throwing your Ataturk, as a civilian to havzali is to say goodbye.

Atatürk, 24 September 1924 to the basin on his second coming, will call to tell havzali:

“With you the most painful, most days I met yeisli. I stayed for days between. The memory of the past in the circle of water tekrarlatan me and overtime I’ve been mustefit the asset you profit most of. If havzali intimate and medicinal spas of the basin and that of Nafi text husnukabul if ahval-I leave a positive influence on the medic, rest assured, I would have to work for the revolution. For that reason, and I owe a lot to havzali Watershed. I hide forever and I will never forget you heart bonding. First dare, the courage you are showing first. Revolution and Republic in the history of the hero and there are a lot of havzali of the basin.”

After the proclamation of the Republic by Mustafa Kemal in Samsun to start the liberation struggle until 1938, “veteran’s day” is celebrated locally in Samsun with the name.

Then Atatürk set foot in Samsun on 19 May 1919 to start the national struggle, a law is considered a national holiday in 1938, 20 June.