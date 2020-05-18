Come to Me, creepy confession of Morgan on the bidet. Caterina Balivo: “Disgusting” – Free Daily

If Morgan fails to disgust me Caterina Balivo. We are Come to Me on Rai 1, where the singer has let go confessions creepy related to its quarantine coronavirus. In the context of an interview in which the artist is told in the round, from the birth of the third child up to the crac with Bugo to san remo, here is that Morgan has said the following: “During the quarantine I washed only two times“. About one shower a month, if it can be deduced. Angry and incredulous reaction of the Bailiff: “it Is disgusting, the people are eating this now”. But Morgan is not in arrears of a millimeter: “I can’t find my book – he said -, because I left it in the bidet. Do not use it for a while'”. The disgust is served, the laughter in the studio.







